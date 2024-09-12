Michelle Beadle issues apparent response to Shannon Sharpe video rumors

Michelle Beadle is having a bit of fun with this week’s unexpected saga involving Shannon Sharpe.

The ESPN host Sharpe had a mishap for the history books on Wednesday, accidentally streaming himself live on his Instagram page while appearing to be engaged in sexual activity. Though the video showed nothing more than a floorboard, distinctive grunting noises were audible, and at one point in the broadcast, a male voice seemed to say, “That’s my Michelle.”

The unanticipated spectacle led to many social media users joking that the former ESPN host Beadle was involved in the video. Beadle herself responded to the rumors in a priceless post later that afternoon.

“It was not me,” Beadle wrote, along with a smiley-face emoji.

It was not me. — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) September 11, 2024

Beadle worked at ESPN from 2009-12 and again from 2014-19. These days, she now has a number of smaller sports media affiliations, including serving as a co-host of “Beadle & Decker” on the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel of SiriusXM as well as co-hosting the show “Run It Back” for FanDuel TV.

As for Sharpe, who arrived at ESPN well after Beadle left for good, he has since offered a public explanation for the embarrassing video. Now thanks to the clarification from Beadle herself, we can rule out any involvement whatsoever on her part.