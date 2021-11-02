Mike Greenberg denies having drama with Mike Golic at end of beloved radio show

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic enjoyed a successful radio partnership for more than 15 years, but the relationship between the two seemed to sour toward the end of their run. Now, more than four years after it ended, Greenberg insists a lot of that talk was overblown.

Greenberg was asked on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week about the sense that there was “massive drama” between him and Golic as the “Mike & Mike Show” came to an end. Greenberg said that was not the case, though he did admit he has not spoken with his former partner.

Whenever Mike & Mike ended it was huge.. was the drama blown aht of proportion?? "There was no massive drama at all.. I haven't talked to em in a while but I would be happy to any time" ~@EspnGreeny#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/TJphDzzH5R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 1, 2021

“I haven’t talked to him in a while. I would be happy to,” Greenberg said. “If I saw him, it would be fine.”

There may not have been “massive drama,” but there was almost certainly some sort of drama. Golic admitted as much when he said years ago that he and Greenberg didn’t have much of a relationship after the show ended.

All indications are that Greenberg wanted to go off on his own, which is the main reason “Mike & Mike” went away. There were even some questions about the way Golic found out that Greenberg wanted to end the show. If the two still haven’t spoken in over four years, it is safe to assume they did not part on good terms.