Report: Pat McAfee could walk away from his $120 million deal

Pat McAfee has been one of the hottest names in sports broadcasting for the last few years, and he’s so hot that he might walk away from a $120 million deal.

McAfee has a deal with FanDuel that pays him $30 million per year and $120 million overall. But the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand says McAfee could walk away from that deal.

If McAfee were to walk away from that deal, it would be because he has something bigger lined up.

Marchand says McAfee has been in talks with Amazon. Marchand also mentions Google/YouTube TV as another possibility.

McAfee currently hosts “The Pat McAfee Show” on a daily basis. He left Barstool Sports to run the show on his own.

In addition to hosting his show during the week, McAfee is signed to WWE and appears on ESPN as an analyst for “College GameDay.”

Just last year, McAfee left SiriusXM, which had been airing his radio show.