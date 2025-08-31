Ric Flair takes aim at Paul Finebaum

Two big personalities clashed on Saturday when Ric Flair took aim at Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum is a college football personality for ESPN who favors the SEC. Leading up to Saturday’s slate of games, Finebaum was on “SEC Nation” and made several predictions that turned out to be incorrect.

Finebaum predicted that the Texas Longhorns would beat Ohio State, said Arch Manning was the best player since Tim Tebow, and that Alabama was a national championship contender. Well, Texas lost to Ohio State; Manning did not do well; and Alabama lost to Florida State convincingly. The series of errant predictions led Flair to go after Finebaum via X on Saturday.

“Dear Mr. @finebaum, As Usual, You Are The Most Absurd & Incompetent Analyst In All Of College Football,” Flair wrote. “I’ll Take Heather Dinich @CFBHeather Any Day Over You. You Should Be Expelled From @ESPN. Every Time I See You On The TV, I Turn It Off. You Have 22,000 Followers. I Have 9.3 Million Followers. The Fact That You Would Call Out Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM Last Year And Say That He Will Never Be Able To Coach In The Pros And Now He Will Probably Win A Super Bowl! And The Fact That You Are Predicting That Texas Will Murder Ohio State Is Insane! Go Look In The Mirror And Find Something Else To Do For A Living. So Embarrassing!”

Flair has a relationship with many professional and college sports teams that have invited him to talk and pump up their teams. Jim Harbaugh is one person he has a relationship with, which is why he mentioned Harbaugh in his comment. Finebaum is probably more pleased that he got such a response than he is upset that his predictions didn’t look so good after one weekend. Besides, it’s too early to declare Texas and Alabama’s seasons over.