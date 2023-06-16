Scott Van Pelt shares ominous comments about his ‘SportsCenter’ future

Scott Van Pelt is one of the most recognizable on-air talents remaining at ESPN, but his lengthy run with one particular show may soon come to an end.

Van Pelt discussed his future at ESPN during a recent appearance on Jimmy Traina’s “SI Media” podcast. Traina asked Van Pelt how much longer SVP can see himself hosting the midnight edition of “SportsCenter,” which Van Pelt has done since 2015. Van Pelt said there is “no chance” he will still be in the same spot in 10 years, and he doubts he will be even for another three years.

When asked specifically if he thinks he will be hosting “SportsCenter” for three more years, Van Pelt thought for a moment.

Scott Van Pelt is a SportsCenter staple, but he says that won't last much longer Watch a new episode of SI Media with @JimmyTraina: https://t.co/gM2ahne2jp pic.twitter.com/gsXBJjLqA9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2023

“Nah, I don’t think,” he said. “I mean, my contract doesn’t run that long. There’s conversations to be had about what all is part of it. At some point you just have to step aside and let somebody else have at it.”

Van Pelt joked later in the interview that he could be persuaded if ESPN offered him LIV Golf money. He also did not rule out moving to more of a part-time role.

Van Pelt, who is 56, has been with ESPN since 2001. In addition to hosting the midnight edition of “SportsCenter” by himself, he also contributes to the network’s golf coverage. It is possible that he could step down from his role at “SportsCenter” and focus on golf and other areas, which might give him a better work-life balance.