Stephen A. Smith getting new ESPN+ studio show

Stephen A. Smith’s profile at ESPN may be growing even more.

Disney held its quarterly earnings call after the close of the stock market on Thursday. During the call with investors, Disney announced that Smith would be getting his own show on ESPN+ in January.

Uh Oh! Disney’s done gone ahead and started something. Stay Tuned, people! Stay Tuned! https://t.co/Kb9ZGBhuKb — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2020

Smith already is a co-host on “First Take” and frequently appears on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” programs and NBA shows. He is one of the most popular figures at the network. He has an incredible presence across their platforms and is also popular on social media. Smith recently signed a contract extension with the company for big money.

ESPN is hoping that giving Smith a show on the premium section of the business will draw more subscribers for ESPN+.