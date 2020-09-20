 Skip to main content
Colby Covington calls LeBron James a ‘spineless coward’

September 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Colby Covington beat up on Tyron Woodley in their UFC fight on Saturday night, and then he kept the shots coming.

Covington defeated Woodley via 5th-round TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas to improve to 16-2 in his pro MMA career.

Covington, who proudly supports Donald Trump and regularly wears a “Make America Great Again” hat, spoke with the president after his fight. He dedicated his fight to the military and first responders. He also said he was sick of all the “woke athletes,” such as LeBron James, whom he called a “spineless coward.”

This isn’t the first time Covington has gone after James. He challenged the Los Angeles Laker when the NBA canceled its games after the Bucks decided not to play on Aug. 26.

Covington is billing himself as “The People’s Champ” and proud that he was the first UFC champion invited to the White House.

Covington against James in the octagon would make for quite a fight.

Covington isn’t the only person who has called out James lately.

