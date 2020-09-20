Colby Covington calls LeBron James a ‘spineless coward’

Colby Covington beat up on Tyron Woodley in their UFC fight on Saturday night, and then he kept the shots coming.

Covington defeated Woodley via 5th-round TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas to improve to 16-2 in his pro MMA career.

Covington, who proudly supports Donald Trump and regularly wears a “Make America Great Again” hat, spoke with the president after his fight. He dedicated his fight to the military and first responders. He also said he was sick of all the “woke athletes,” such as LeBron James, whom he called a “spineless coward.”

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward” pic.twitter.com/EIp0LbXG0i — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time Covington has gone after James. He challenged the Los Angeles Laker when the NBA canceled its games after the Bucks decided not to play on Aug. 26.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Covington is billing himself as “The People’s Champ” and proud that he was the first UFC champion invited to the White House.

Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!! THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/CazbUUnIiJ — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 20, 2020

Covington against James in the octagon would make for quite a fight.

Covington isn’t the only person who has called out James lately.