Conor McGregor bought out of ownership stake in Proper No. Twelve whiskey

Conor McGregor has become just as well known for hawking his whiskey brand over the last few years as he has been for fighting. But his connection with the alcohol company may be loosening.

In 2018, McGregor and a few business partners launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The new alcohol brand was worked into McGregor’s deal with the UFC, which allowed him to promote it before, during and after his fights.

McGregor and his two business partners originally owned 80 percent of the company, while Becle, a Mexican drinks conglomerate, owned the other 20 percent. Over time, Becle increased its ownership stake in the company. First they increased their stake to 49 percent in 2020 at a valuation of $235 million. Then, as Whisky Cast reported on Monday, Becle recently acquired the other 51 percent. The deal for the remaining 51 percent stake is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

If Becle now owns 100 percent of the company, that suggests McGregor sold his share for a large amount of money. It also calls into question what kind of association the popular 32-year-old fighter will have with the brand moving forward.

McGregor has fought in MMA three times since 2017 and lost most recently to Dustin Poirier in January. He has also been involved in other issues, including an incident with a man at a bar over his whiskey brand in 2019.

Here is a video of McGregor promoting Proper No. Twelve.