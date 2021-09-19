 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 18, 2021

Look: Joaquin Buckley gets nasty hematoma in UFC fight

September 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joaquin Buckley hematoma

Joaquin Buckley won his UFC fight on Saturday night, but he has a few nasty injuries to recover from.

The 27-year-old middleweight beat Antonio Arroyo with a third-round knockout at the UFC Apex in Nevada. He took a knee to the ribs but then fought back with a couple of big right hands that sent Arroyo to the mat. Buckley then jumped on top and pounded his opponent before the fight was called.

Buckley won despite having a hematoma on the right side of his forehead the size of an egg.

He didn’t seem to be bothered by the hematoma.

Buckley is now 13-4 as a pro MMA fighter and 3-2 in his UFC career. He won Performance of the Night for his victory. Last year he drew our attention with an incredible knockout in the UAE.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus