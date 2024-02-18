Mark Zuckerberg went viral for awkward UFC 298 sighting

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg tried and failed to blend in seamlessly during his surprise appearance at UFC 298.

Zuckerberg was part of UFC star Alexander Volkanovski’s (26-4-0) entourage Saturday as the fighter walked in for his main event bout against Ilia Topuria (15-0-0) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Zuckerberg wore matching outfits together with the other members of Volkanovski’s corner — but the billionaire hardly looked or acted the part. Spectators on social media couldn’t help but notice how awkward Zuckerberg appeared while Volkanovski prepared to step into the octagon.

What the hell is Mark Zuckerberg doing in Volk’s corner #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/I7DyjDFlzk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 18, 2024

Zuckerberg’s sighting at UFC 298 isn’t a complete shock given that he’s turned into an MMA junkie over the last few years. Zuckerberg has trained with Volkanovski the past and has formed a personal relationship with the veteran fighter. The social media mogul has even fought in actual MMA competitions and once tried to negotiate a match against Elon Musk.

Unfortunately for Zuckerberg and the rest of Volkanovski’s corner, Topuria won via TKO in the second round to steal away the featherweight belt.

Ilia Topuria has the kiss of death. pic.twitter.com/Z4znr7O4Jc — Jack Krucial – The Combat Therapist🥷🏽武 (@CombatTherapist) February 18, 2024

Volkanovski became the second UFC champion Zuckerberg has publicly trained with that lost their belt over the past year. Former Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya also lost his title last September in a match against Sean Strickland.