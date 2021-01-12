Pat Miletich says he was removed from Legacy Fighting Alliance for being around Capitol

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich said in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has been removed from a Legacy Fighting Alliance broadcast over his presence around the U.S. Capitol last week.

Miletich, who was the first ever UFC Welterweight Champion, shared some photos showing he was around the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. That was the day numerous people stormed the Capitol building to protest the Electoral College vote, resulting in five deaths.

Miletich posted a few videos on Instagram about his situation. He said in one video that Legacy Fighting Alliance, which airs on UFC Fight Pass, told him they were getting pressure to distance themselves from him. They pulled him from the scheduled LFA 97 broadcast on Friday.

“First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest,” LFA said in a statement to ESPN. “During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA’s attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich. While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday’s LFA 97 event.”

Miletich, 54, insisted that he saw no violence.

Miletich also told his fans not to express any anger towards LFA or the UFC Fight Pass over the decision. In addition to his famed fighting career, Miletich founded Miletich Fighting Systems, which is a successful training organization.