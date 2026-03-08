Joe Rogan calls out ‘casuals’ for booing during UFC 326 main event

Joe Rogan was not happy with the fans in attendance Saturday during the main event of UFC 326.

Rogan was on the call for the UFC lightweight championship bout between champion Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. Oliveira (37-11-0) thoroughly dominated Holloway (27-9-0) to take the title in a wire-to-wire victory by unanimous decision.

Oliveira repeatedly took down Holloway and outclassed him while on the mat. While the showcase impressed the judges enough to score an uncontested win, the fans weren’t as pleased.

Many of them were heard booing throughout the ground-focused match, prompting Rogan to call them out during one instance in the fourth round.

“Listen to these casuals booing,” Rogan said. “How do you not appreciate this complete domination by a master?”

Rogan, a longtime mixed martial arts commentator, knows and appreciates a sterling technical performance in the octagon when he sees one. But most fans paying good money to watch a UFC fight during their visit to Las Vegas are there to see bloody knockouts more than constant grappling on the ground.

All three judges scored the match 50-45 in favor of Oliveira, who took Holloway down five times during the five-round fight.