Conor McGregor reacts to being left out of UFC’s White House event

Despite his lobbying efforts, Conor McGregor was left off the card for the UFC’s scheduled event at the White House in June. His response to that snub was somewhat surprising.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed Saturday that McGregor will not take part in UFC Freedom Fights 250, even though McGregor had sought to fight Michael Chandler at the event. Chandler is on the card, but will instead face Mauricio Ruffy.

Oddly, McGregor did not seem too bothered by his omission. On X, he reposted the lineup and praised it as a “great card.”

Perhaps McGregor always knew he was a longshot to make the event. While White has stated an openness to bring him back to the sport, McGregor has not fought in over five years.

McGregor has teased a return to the Octagon several times in the past few years, but none of them have worked out. He was slated to face Chandler at UFC 303 at one point, and also teased a boxing match against Logan Paul that never came to fruition, which McGregor blamed on a lack of interest from UFC.