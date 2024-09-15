 Skip to main content
UFC 306 fighter had one of the most gruesome cuts ever

September 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
MMA fighter Irene Aldana definitely earned her paycheck during Saturday’s UFC 306 event at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

Aldana (15-8-0) lost her bout against Norma Dumont (12-2-0) via decision.

Aldana went insanely viral on X because of the enormous cut that split open the right side of her forehead. Several spectators on social media called the cut potentially the worst in UFC history. (Note: the footage and photos below are graphic)

The slow-motion replay of the cut being gashed open even wider may have even the most hardened MMA fans feeling a bit squeamish.

The fact that the UFC 306 bout didn’t end due to a doctor’s stoppage is nothing short of a miracle. UFC president Dana White shared a photo of the aftermath after the fight. Aldana looked more like she was in a knife fight rather than an MMA brawl.

Dumont landed 159 significant strikes, which was more than double Aldana’s total of 69. But Aldana deserves respect all the same for even finishing the fight at all.

We’ve seen several gruesome cuts go viral throughout UFC’s different events all year. Aldana’s wound arguably trumps all of them.

