UFC fighter Mike Perry to seek treatment for alcohol issues

The UFC on Thursday issued a statement regarding Mike Perry, who was shown punching a man and acting obnoxiously in a video that circulated on Wednesday.

Perry was leaving a bar in Lubbock, Texas and ended up punching a man. He curses and uses the N-word numerous times during the incident and appears to be drunk.

The UFC said in its statement that Perry is seeking treatment and that they will not schedule a fight for him.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program,” the statement says.

Perry was making his way out of Table 82 on Tuesday night after being asked to leave. He felt like people touched him on his way out, to which he objected. TMZ, citing the police report, says the man who was punched was taken to the hospital.

Perry, 28, is 14-6 overall, including a win over Mickey Gall on June 27.