Thursday, March 12, 2020

Report: UFC moving Portland, Columbus events to Las Vegas

March 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

UFC

Multiple upcoming sports events have been cancelled and/or postponed in an effort to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC does not look like it is quite taking those steps yet, but they are making some adjustments.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported on Thursday that the UFC is expected to move the April 11 UFC Fight Night in Portland to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Apex is the new production and office space next to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas.

Combate, a Brazilian publication, reported that the UFC on ESPN event scheduled for March 28 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus is also being moved to Las Vegas, likely to the Apex.

The UFC has weekly “Fight Night” events on Saturdays. The next two are scheduled to take place in Brazil and London, respectively, before the March 28 event that was set to take place in Columbus.


