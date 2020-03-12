Report: UFC moving Portland, Columbus events to Las Vegas

Multiple upcoming sports events have been cancelled and/or postponed in an effort to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC does not look like it is quite taking those steps yet, but they are making some adjustments.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported on Thursday that the UFC is expected to move the April 11 UFC Fight Night in Portland to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Per sources, UFC Fight Night in Portland, scheduled for April 11, is expected to be moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 12, 2020

The UFC Apex is the new production and office space next to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas.

I'm told that the UFC Performance Institute are taking extensive measures to ensure that the facility is being thoroughly cleaned and are closing different floors for a long duration to properly sanitize everything for the safety of the athletes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 12, 2020

Combate, a Brazilian publication, reported that the UFC on ESPN event scheduled for March 28 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus is also being moved to Las Vegas, likely to the Apex.

The UFC has weekly “Fight Night” events on Saturdays. The next two are scheduled to take place in Brazil and London, respectively, before the March 28 event that was set to take place in Columbus.