Video: Maurice Greene gets emotional in interview after win

Maurice Greene got incredibly emotional in an interview after his win over Gian Villante at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Greene was somehow able to secure a submission win from his back, choking out Villante despite being in a position of poor leverage. In his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Greene began to cry. Greene believes his job was on the line based on the outcome of his fight.

“Two-fight skid. My job was kind of on the line tonight. I wanted to move my family, and I needed to win to move my family. We spent three weeks at Jackson Wink and we got it done. It’s an amazing feeling … it’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders especially when you’re the breadwinner of the family. It feels so good,” he said.

Albuquerque, New Mexico is where the famed Jackson-Wink training facility is located. Greene wanted to move there with his family to improve his career chances and as he said, he needed to win to make that happen, underscoring just how big of a victory this was for him.

The Crochet Boss is now 9-4 in his career.