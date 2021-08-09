 Skip to main content
Look: Johnny Weir had ridiculous hair for Olympics’ Closing Ceremony

August 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Johnny Weir Olympic hair

Johnny Weir is known for his bold fashion efforts. It should be no surprise that he went extra bold for the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Not only was Weir’s hair super high so that it stood out, but he also had Olympic rings on the side.

How do you beat that? If there were a gold medal for best hair at the Olympics, Weir would be the favorite. His Olympic hair was even better than his Kentucky Derby hair.

