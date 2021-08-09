Look: Johnny Weir had ridiculous hair for Olympics’ Closing Ceremony

Johnny Weir is known for his bold fashion efforts. It should be no surprise that he went extra bold for the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Not only was Weir’s hair super high so that it stood out, but he also had Olympic rings on the side.

Okay I actually tuned into the closing ceremonies for a hot minute & I’m glad I did, because seeing Johnny Weir always makes me happy pic.twitter.com/qoQVGWR5r4 — Bex Havoc, Olympics Edition (@BexMix_41) August 9, 2021

How do you beat that? If there were a gold medal for best hair at the Olympics, Weir would be the favorite. His Olympic hair was even better than his Kentucky Derby hair.

H/T Big Daddy