Myles Garrett and girlfriend Chloe Kim go public with their relationship

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is chasing the NFL’s single-season sack record, and he is pursuing the feat with Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim by his side.

Garrett and Kim were first linked to one another several months ago, when the All-Pro defensive tackle was on a trip to Japan. The two were photographed together at an awards show in Tokyo, but they have not publicly confirmed that they are dating.

The cat is now officially out of the bag. On Tuesday, the Browns shared a photo and video that showed Kim wishing Garrett luck before Cleveland’s 24-10 Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett and Kim shared a kiss before Garrett went to rejoin his teammates.

Life is good at the moment for Garrett. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Browns prior to the season. He has lived up to the new deal by having his best NFL season, as he already has 18 sacks through 11 games. Garrett needs 5 sacks in the last 6 games of the season to break the single-season record of 22.5, which is held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Kim, 25, is a professional snowboarder. She became famous in 2018 when she won her first of two Olympic gold medals in snowboarding. In addition to her two Olympic gold medals, Kim has won 8 Winter X Games gold medals.