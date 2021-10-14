Olympic runner Agnes Tirop stabbed to death at her home

Agnes Tirop, an Olympic runner from Kenya, was found dead in her home this week after she was reportedly stabbed to death.

According to BBC Sport, Tirop’s husband is being treated as a suspect after Agnes was found on Tuesday night stabbed to death at her home in Kenya. The 25-year-old’s father had reported her missing after he could not get in touch with her. Police determined that Tirop had been stabbed in the neck and stomach and left for dead.

“Her husband is still at large, and preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found,” Tom Makori, head of police in the area, told reporters. “Police are trying to find her husband so he can explain what happened to Tirop.”

Tirop competed at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. She finished fourth in the 5,000 meter race. She also won bronze medals at the World Athletic Championships in 2017 and 2019 and set a women’s world record at 10-kilometer race in Germany just last month.

Photo: Mar 28, 2015; Guiyang, China; Gold medal winner Agnes Tirop (KEN), center, poses with silver medalist Senbere Tefere (ETH), left, and bronze medalist Netsana Gudeta (ETH) after the senior womens race in the 2015 IAAF World cross country championships at the Qingzhen Training Base.