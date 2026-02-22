Team USA paid incredible tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning Olympic gold

Team USA paid an emotional tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning their first Olympic gold medal in men’s ice hockey in 46 years.

Gaudreau was killed by a drunk driver in 2024 while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and had a very good chance of being part of the Olympic team had he lived. Gaudreau’s family was in attendance for Sunday’s final in Milan, and after their 2-1 overtime win over Canada, Team USA players paraded his jersey around the ice.

For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

The American players also brought Gaudreau’s two oldest children on the ice with them to take part in the celebratory team photo.

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau's children and Dad's sweater.

Good Lord, I'm a puddle. pic.twitter.com/exvV6eOiuH — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 22, 2026

USA players had kept Gaudreau’s jersey hanging in their locker room throughout their Olympic run and spoke openly about wanting to keep him in mind as they tried to win gold. His death was a shock to the NHL community, and various players sought to pay tribute to him in the immediate aftermath. That sentiment has not faded after a year and a half.

The American gold medal on Sunday was the first in men’s ice hockey for the nation since 1980, and it came in particularly dramatic fashion early in overtime.