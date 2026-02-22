Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Team USA paid incredible tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning Olympic gold

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Team USA paying tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

Team USA paid an emotional tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after winning their first Olympic gold medal in men’s ice hockey in 46 years.

Gaudreau was killed by a drunk driver in 2024 while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and had a very good chance of being part of the Olympic team had he lived. Gaudreau’s family was in attendance for Sunday’s final in Milan, and after their 2-1 overtime win over Canada, Team USA players paraded his jersey around the ice.

The American players also brought Gaudreau’s two oldest children on the ice with them to take part in the celebratory team photo.

USA players had kept Gaudreau’s jersey hanging in their locker room throughout their Olympic run and spoke openly about wanting to keep him in mind as they tried to win gold. His death was a shock to the NHL community, and various players sought to pay tribute to him in the immediate aftermath. That sentiment has not faded after a year and a half.

The American gold medal on Sunday was the first in men’s ice hockey for the nation since 1980, and it came in particularly dramatic fashion early in overtime.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App