Team Canada missed 2 open goals in their loss to Team USA

Team Canada will be left bemoaning two amazing chances that they did not take in their Olympic loss to Team USA on Sunday.

Canada lost in overtime 2-1 at Santaguilia Arena in Milan on Sunday despite generally outplaying the Americans during regulation. The Canadians outshot the Americans 42-28, but were denied by the play of American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and some unbelievable misses.

Early in the third period, Hellebuyck made a sensational save on Canadian defenseman Devon Toews when it appeared Toews had an open net to shoot at. Hellebuyck was somehow able to get the paddle of his stick in front of the puck just as Toews was about to bury it.

THAT WAS ONE HELLE-BUYCK OF A STOP. 😳 pic.twitter.com/N3wCimdBGw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Later in the third, Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon inexplicably missed an open goal, shooting wide with the net at his mercy.

Nathan Mackinnon missing this shot is going to haunt him for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/hZCDg6Xc5F — usurp tha chef (@usurpthachef) February 22, 2026

Haunting image pic.twitter.com/QLQgsgAL46 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 22, 2026

Hellebuyck also stopped both Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini on breakaways, but these two moments arguably turned the game. If Canada scores on either opportunity, they would have taken a 2-1 lead and left the United States scrambling for a game-tying goal late in the third period.

As for Toews and particularly MacKinnon, those misses will haunt them for a long time. The miss is even more painful for MacKinnon, as he scored from nearly the same position to win the semi-final against Finland in overtime.

Canada has not won the gold medal in men’s hockey since 2014. That will not sit well with them, but losing it to the Americans will add an extra layer of hurt.