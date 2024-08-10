Crazy photo shows how dominant Team USA was in women’s 4×400 relay win

Team USA absolutely smoked the competition in the women’s 4×400 relay race on Saturday.

The United States won the gold medal with a stunning time of 3:15.27 in the 4×400 final. Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Alexis Holmes were the runners for the U.S. as they completely blew away the field, finishing more than four seconds ahead of the next closest competitor (the Netherlands at 3:19.50).

Team USA DOMINATES the women’s 4x400m final to win their EIGHTH consecutive gold! 🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/TqHh7HEehu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

An absurd photo went viral after the U.S. win of just how far ahead of the competition they were. Check out the gargantuan lead that Holmes (the anchor for the U.S.) had over the pack on the final lap.

Just how dominant were Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes? 🇺🇸 This was their lead on the final lap en route to an American record and Olympic gold in the women's 4×400 relay pic.twitter.com/Yb32uUXPp2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2024

Holmes (48.78 seconds) and McLaughlin-Levrone (47.71 seconds) had the single best split times, but all four women were remarkably similar with their times as Team USA sent an all-time American record and came just short of the Olympic record (3:15.17 set by the USSR in 1988).

3:15.27 Team USA women's 4x400m splits

American Record

Second-fastest ALL TIME 49.48 – Shamier Little

47.71 – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

49.30 – Gabby Thomas

48.78 – Alexis Holmes pic.twitter.com/1PEeXcQXwR — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 10, 2024

Team USA has now won gold in the women’s 4×400 relay in every single Olympics since 1996. This also avenged their heartbreaking loss earlier during the Paris Olympics in the mixed 4×400 relay.