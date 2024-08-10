 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 10, 2024

Crazy photo shows how dominant Team USA was in women’s 4×400 relay win

August 10, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Sydney McLaughlin holding the American flag

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) celebrates after winning the women’s 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA absolutely smoked the competition in the women’s 4×400 relay race on Saturday.

The United States won the gold medal with a stunning time of 3:15.27 in the 4×400 final. Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Alexis Holmes were the runners for the U.S. as they completely blew away the field, finishing more than four seconds ahead of the next closest competitor (the Netherlands at 3:19.50).

An absurd photo went viral after the U.S. win of just how far ahead of the competition they were. Check out the gargantuan lead that Holmes (the anchor for the U.S.) had over the pack on the final lap.

Holmes (48.78 seconds) and McLaughlin-Levrone (47.71 seconds) had the single best split times, but all four women were remarkably similar with their times as Team USA sent an all-time American record and came just short of the Olympic record (3:15.17 set by the USSR in 1988).

Team USA has now won gold in the women’s 4×400 relay in every single Olympics since 1996. This also avenged their heartbreaking loss earlier during the Paris Olympics in the mixed 4×400 relay.

Article Tags

2024 Summer Olympics
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus