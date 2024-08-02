Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec had coldest comments about his viral fame

Yusuf Dikec may indeed be the baddest man on the planet right now.

The Turkish shooter Dikec gained widespread viral fame this week for his performance at the Paris Olympics in the 10-meter air pistol event. At 51 years old and facing off against competitors who were much younger and sporting much fancier protective equipment, Dikec showed up in just a T-shirt and a regular pair of eyeglasses and started blasting. That was all that Dikec needed too as he went on to win the silver medal in the mixed team event alongside his teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Speaking with the Turkish media on Thursday, Dikec reacted to his viral stardom and issued one of the coldest quotes of all-time.

“I did not need special equipment,” Dikec said, per EuroNews. “I’m a natural, a natural shooter.”

That is a quote that not even John Wick could deliver. It is no frills, all business out there for Dikec.

What makes it even more impressive for Dikec, who has a background in the military as a retired senior master sergeant of the Turkish Gendarmerie, is that this is the fifth consecutive time he has competed in the Olympics. With experience in both the 10-meter air pistol event and the 50-meter free pistol event, Dikec knows exactly what works for him and doesn’t need any of that other soft stuff.