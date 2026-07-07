Belgium had stinging 2-word message after eliminating Team USA

Belgium added a bit of insult to injury on Monday after dispatching Team USA in the Round of 16.

The Red Devils dominated the USMNT to eliminate the hosts from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in front of a partisan crowd at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. What was expected to be a tight affair with the Americans slightly favored turned into a 4-1 drubbing courtesy of the visiting Belgians.

The Belgian football team’s official X account was apparently sitting on a two-word message the whole time.

“Overturn this,” the post read, along with snapshots of Romelu Lukaku celebrating his stoppage-time goal to make it 4-1 late.

The post was a cheeky clapback over the controversy surrounding USMNT star striker Folarin Balogun, who had his one-match ban overturned ahead of the USA-Belgium knockout matchup. Balogun had been hit with a red card in his team’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which should have been an automatic suspension.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to lobby for the suspension to be rescinded. While the Americans did end up having their top scoring threat available, they did not get the result they were hoping for.

Balogun, who took three of Team USA’s six shots, had a few quality chances to score, but failed to make a mark in the contest.

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals, where powerhouse Spain awaits them.