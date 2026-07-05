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President Trump called FIFA over Folarin Balogun suspension

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President Donald Trump speaks
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Horizon Events Center on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Clive.

The perception surrounding Folarin Balogun’s red card was such that the highest levels of the United States government got involved in trying to get it tossed out.

President Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask him to review the one-match World Cup suspension Balogun received after being shown a red card in last Tuesday’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, via Tyler Pager and Tariq Panja of the New York Times.

FIFA are insistent that Trump’s intervention was not a factor in their decision to suspend Balogun’s punishment and allow him to play Monday against Belgium.

After the decision was announced, Trump posted a message on Truth Social praising FIFA for “reversing a great injustice.”

This information will raise questions about government influence on FIFA no matter what the organization says. Balogun received the automatic one-match suspension after being shown a controversial red card against Bosnia, and FIFA originally said that would stand before abruptly changing their minds on Sunday.

This is hardly the first time President Trump has offered his take on a sports issue, though he has not necessarily been successful in the past when lobbying for changes. Many Americans already felt Balogun’s red card was undeserved, so they’ll more or less shrug off any accusations of impropriety.

Balogun is the United States’ leading scorer at the World Cup with three goals in three matches.

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