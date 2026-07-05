Team USA gets great news ahead of World Cup game

Team USA got some unexpectedly good news Sunday morning ahead of Monday’s World Cup knockout round game against Belgium.

USA forward Folarin Balogun will be available to play against Belgium after his one-match ban was suspended, according to Dan Sheldon and Adam Crafton of The Athletic. Balogun was originally set to miss the game after receiving a red card in the team’s 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun’s suspension has not been tossed out, but instead has been suspended by FIFA. The organization has the right to do so under its rules. It essentially means the ban stands, but can be served at a later date.

FIFA made the decision despite the fact that there is no appeals process for such a suspension, and the U.S. subsequently made no effort to get the suspension eliminated. Initially, it had been confirmed that Balogun would have to sit out the match, as a red card comes with an automatic one-match suspension.

The decision to give Balogun a red to begin with drew widespread criticism, with the play in question simply appearing to be an unfortunate accident (video here). Perhaps, upon reflection, FIFA felt it was a bit harsh too.

Balogun is the leading scorer for the United States during the World Cup so far, with three goals in as many matches.