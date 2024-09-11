Christian Pulisic has stern request for USMNT’s new head coach

Both Christian Pulisic and US men’s soccer team fans alike are expecting big changes with the arrival of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

On Tuesday, the USMNT officially announced that they were hiring Pochettino after several reports linking the renowned gaffer to the squad over the past month.

Based on what the USMNT showed hours after the news broke, Pochettino has his work cut out for him.

The US drew with world No. 94 New Zealand Tuesday in a friendly held at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After the game, Pulisic was asked what he was looking forward to with the news that Pochettino was coming aboard. Instead of the usual fluff answer, an exasperated Pulisic called for an entire culture shift from the team — one he hopes Pochettino can spearhead.

“Hopefully a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks,” said Pulisic. “There’s a lot of things that need to change. Just the mentality & the culture of the group. I think we have the quality. I know hopefully that’s the first thing he wants to change.”

CP10 on new #USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Roj9VQD5vs — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 11, 2024

The Americans held on to a 1-0 lead against New Zealand up until the late stages of the game. But the USMNT conceded an 89th-minute equalizer in terribly careless fashion.

USMNT concede an unfortunate late equalizer to New Zealand 🥴 pic.twitter.com/SwOlkFrESK — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 11, 2024

Pulisic was the US’ lone goalscorer with his precise strike in the 69th minute.

Pochettino has served as a manager for several top-flight European clubs over the past decade. His list of stops includes Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2019, Pochettino led Tottenham to its first-ever UEFA Champions League Final. A few years later, the Argentinian was coaching the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in Paris.

With the USMNT bringing in a high-caliber coach, the expectations surrounding the team are also sure to rise.