Erling Haaland had the best reaction after Lionel Messi’s historic World Cup feat

Erling Haaland delivered a strong performance in Norway’s first 2026 FIFA World Cup match on Tuesday, but Lionel Messi still stole the show later in the day.

Haaland scored two goals in Norway’s 4-1 win over Iraq at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. He scored the opener in the 29th minute before Iraq’s Aymen Hussein netted an equalizer in the 39th minute. Haaland put Norway in front for good with his second goal in the 43rd minute.

Haaland’s first two World Cup goals sent everyone into a frenzy, but no one had a bigger day than Argentina’s Messi, who put on a show in their 3-0 win over Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Haalan’s reaction on Snapchat says it all about Messi’s unforgettable performance.

“Messi is a madman,” the Manchester City forward wrote.

🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

Messi did more than a madman would do on the pitch against Algeria, as he scored a hat trick to tie German Miroslav Klose for the most goals scored in World Cup history.

The Inter Miami star has 16 World Cup goals to his name, and he can break his tie with Klose as soon as Monday against Austria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.