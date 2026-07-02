Folarin Balogun gets the softest red card of the World Cup

Folarin Balogun experienced every high and low that there was to offer during Wednesday’s World Cup match.

Balogun and the United States played Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Round of 32 knockout game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. In the 61st minute, the star striker Balogun went in for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemović and ended up coming down on Muharemović’s foot.

Muharemović twisted his ankle awkwardly as a result and was down on the pitch in total agony. Upon a VAR (video assistant referee) review, Balogun was given a red card and sent off, bringing the U.S. down to just 10 men.

Here is the video.

Was this worthy of a red card? pic.twitter.com/WfrIxMRNMD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

While the contact with Muharemović’s foot was undeniable, that looked like an unbelievably soft red card given that Balogun was going for the ball and that the contact was neither intentional nor reckless. Fans felt that Balogun should have been given a yellow card at worst there as red cards are usually reserved for the most serious foul plays.

Balogun was the hero for the U.S. in the early going of Wednesday’s match as he scored in the 45th minute and proceeded to hit a popular basketball celebration. Though the U.S. was unfazed by the controversial red card and scored again in the 82nd minute via Malik Tillman to effectively seal the win, Balogun will now be suspended for his team’s Round of 16 matchup against Belgium, barring an unlikely successful appeal.