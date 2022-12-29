Soccer legend Pele dies at 82

International soccer icon Pele has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pele’s family announced on Thursday that the three-time World Cup champion has died at the age of 82.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. He underwent cancer treatment for over a year but was moved to palliative care earlier this month. A report at the time said the cancer had spread to Pele’s liver and lungs.

Pele also missed the 2016 Summer Game in Rio due to poor health.

Considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time, Pele is the only player ever to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.