Soccer legend Pele dies at 82

December 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Pele after a match

Sep 10, 2013; Foxborough, MA, USA; Brazil soccer legend Pele, left, greets Brazil forward Neymar before the friendly between Brazil and Portugal at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

International soccer icon Pele has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pele’s family announced on Thursday that the three-time World Cup champion has died at the age of 82.

Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. He underwent cancer treatment for over a year but was moved to palliative care earlier this month. A report at the time said the cancer had spread to Pele’s liver and lungs.

Pele also missed the 2016 Summer Game in Rio due to poor health.

Considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time, Pele is the only player ever to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

