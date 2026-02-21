UCLA softball roasts Auburn with all-time disrespectful tweet

In a game that was over before it really began, the UCLA softball team delivered a historic beatdown to Auburn, then twisted the knife with one of the most savage social media burns in recent memory.

On Thursday at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California, the No. 9 Bruins erupted for a staggering 23-1 mercy-rule victory in just five innings. The highlight? An unthinkable 18-run third inning that turned a modest lead into a laugher.

Ramsey Suarez clubbed a three-run homer and finished with seven RBIs, while Jordan Woolery capped the carnage with a grand slam—her 50th career long ball—pushing the score to 21-0 before UCLA tacked on two more in the fourth.

Auburn’s lone run came via a solo homer in the fifth, a token consolation in a contest UCLA dominated with 16 hits and flawless execution.

But the real fireworks happened off the field. As Auburn finally got on the board late, UCLA’s official account fired off a deadpan masterpiece.

Auburn homers in the fifth to cut the lead to 22. — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) February 20, 2026

The tweet, dripping with sarcasm, instantly went viral—racking up thousands of likes and shares—for its pitch-perfect roast. In a sport where mercy rules end games early, the Bruins didn’t just win; they reminded everyone that some leads are so safe, even the opponent’s dignity gets mercy-ruled.

This all-time zinger perfectly punctuated UCLA’s offensive onslaught, proving the Bruins can crush opponents on the diamond—and on the timeline. #GoBruins indeed.