Bengals announce great new business partnership

The Cincinnati Bengals know how to make the locals happy.

The Bengals announced a fantastic new business partnership in a tweet on Wednesday. They revealed Skyline Chili is now officially their chili partner.

It's Skyline Time in The Jungle‼️ We are excited to announce @Skyline_Chili as our new official chili partner. pic.twitter.com/FhbkPruhsV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

Skyline Chili, a chain of restaurants based in the Cincinnati area, is a big-time local favorite. The Bengals had previously enlisted Gold Star Chili as their official chili partner but have now decided to forge a different meat sauce alliance.

Of course, Skyline Chili’s dishes can be a little divisive. One rival announcer once ripped Skyline Chili as “disgusting,” and even Cincinnati’s own star QB Joe Burrow has spoken out against Skyline in the past. But the Bengals are doubling down on the signature Cincinnati cuisine, perhaps in the hopes that it can lead them to the (cheese-covered) promised land next season.