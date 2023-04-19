Bengals announce great new business partnership

 Skip to main content
April 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
The Cincinnati Bengals know how to make the locals happy.

The Bengals announced a fantastic new business partnership in a tweet on Wednesday. They revealed Skyline Chili is now officially their chili partner.

Skyline Chili, a chain of restaurants based in the Cincinnati area, is a big-time local favorite. The Bengals had previously enlisted Gold Star Chili as their official chili partner but have now decided to forge a different meat sauce alliance.

Of course, Skyline Chili’s dishes can be a little divisive. One rival announcer once ripped Skyline Chili as “disgusting,” and even Cincinnati’s own star QB Joe Burrow has spoken out against Skyline in the past. But the Bengals are doubling down on the signature Cincinnati cuisine, perhaps in the hopes that it can lead them to the (cheese-covered) promised land next season.

