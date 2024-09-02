Andrey Rublev needed medical attention after latest meltdown

Andrey Rublev had yet another on-court meltdown during his loss at the US Open on Sunday, and the latest outburst resulted in an injury.

Rublev lost to Grigor Dimitrov in five sets in the round of 16 at the US Open in Queens, N.Y. After an unforced error early in the match, Rublev violently smashed his racquet twice against his left leg and then several times against his left hand.

Rublev needed medical attention to his hand in today's loss against Dimitrov after banging them so hard on his racket. He needs some psychological help; when your anger is causing you an injury, you know that is the point where you must seek help. pic.twitter.com/5nNjdbK4pQ — Pavvy G (@pavyg) September 1, 2024

Rublev was left bleeding from his left hand following the outburst. He required medical attention but was able to finish the match, which Dimitrov won 6-3 7-6(3) 1-6 3-6 6-3.

The behavior was hardly anything new for Rublev. The Russian had a very similar meltdown at Wimbledon earlier this year, which led to some people expressing concern about his mental health. Rublev downplayed his temper and gave an explanation for why he smashes his racquet off himself when he’s angry.

A month before Wimbledon, Rublev also threw a temper tantrum at the French Open.

The 26-year-old Rublev is ranked No. 6 in the world and has won 16 titles during his pro career. He has reached the quarterfinals of all four majors but never advanced beyond that.