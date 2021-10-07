Andy Murray shares unfortunate story of how his wedding ring was stolen

Andy Murray has been preparing for his Friday match against Adrian Mannarino at the Indian Wells Tournament, but the three-time Grand Slam winner may have trouble focusing due to an unexpected off-court issue.

Murray took to social media early Thursday morning to share an unfortunate story about how his wedding ring was stolen in San Diego, Calif. While you never want to blame the victim of a crime, there’s a reason Murray is embarrassed by the incident.

As he explained in the video, Murray placed his tennis shoes under his car outside his hotel room because they smelled bad and needed to air out. What he forgot is that he ties his wedding ring to his shoes while playing because he can’t wear it on his finger. The shoes were gone the next morning, which means the 34-year-old’s ring went with them.

Murray said his wife, Kim, is not thrilled with him. He’s asking anyone with information about the theft to help him out.

“Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it,” he said. “If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be very helpful so I can try and get it back.”

Murray had to go to a local pro shop and buy new shoes, which he said is “not ideal.” However, he made it clear that losing his wedding ring is the biggest issue.

This isn’t the first time a valuable item has been stolen from a professional athlete. That said, the story of how it happened may be the most unique.