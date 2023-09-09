Daniil Medvedev admits the 1 thing that distracted him during US Open match

When it comes to spotting celebrities, Daniil Medvedev is just like the rest of us.

Medvedev scored a four set victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinals on Friday night, putting together an outstanding performance to defeat the top-seeded player. However, he admitted after the match that he was battling some distractions in the form of the various high-profile figures in the stands.

Daniil Medvedev says he kept looking at the screen to see which celebrities were at the Carlos Alcaraz match: “There are a lot of celebrities. They were showing it all the time. I was trying to stay focused but I was like ‘Who’s there? Ok, who’s the next one?’” 😂 pic.twitter.com/8gShKbp551 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 9, 2023

“There were a lot of celebrities. They were showing it all the time,” Medvedev admitted. “I was trying to stay focused but I was like ‘Who’s there? OK, who’s the next one?’ I think I saw everybody who was there and some of them were pretty big stars.

“That’s cool to see people enjoy tennis. That’s amazing. It’s a sport I love, so to see people I see on the TV, some of them I’m a fan, some of them I know just seeing a movie, it’s great to see them enjoy such a great match.”

Tom Brady and Kevin Durant were both present for the Medvedev-Alcaraz match. Actress Charlize Theron and musician Jon Bon Jovi were also spotted at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Medvedev has had to overcome some physical adversity to get to the final, where he will face Novak Djokovic. Expect plenty of celebrities to show up for that one as well.