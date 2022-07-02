 Skip to main content
Fans all had the same complaint at end of Nick Kyrgios-Stefanos Tsitsipas match

July 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Those watching Saturday’s captivating match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Wimbledon all had the same complaint afterwards.

The match was close, with Kyrgios taking it in four sets 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7). There was controversy between both players. Kyrgios had his usually bad behavior and loudmouth ways. Tsitsipas hit a ball into the stands, at a scoreboard, and directed balls at Kyrgios. He received a warning and then a code violation.

The bad blood between the players was palpable.

Viewers were expecting some fireworks after the match and anticipated the handshake. Instead, neither ESPN nor BBC showed the handshake.

Viewers were incredulous.

Here is how the handshake went:

Tsitsipas gave a courtesy hand and didn’t even look at Kyrgios. The Aussie fired a jab at Tsitsipas for not looking him in the eye afterwards.

Yes, that was a big miss by the TV cameras. And it’s no surprise Tsitsipas wanted nothing to do with Kyrgios after the match.

