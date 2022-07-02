Fans all had the same complaint at end of Nick Kyrgios-Stefanos Tsitsipas match

Those watching Saturday’s captivating match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Wimbledon all had the same complaint afterwards.

The match was close, with Kyrgios taking it in four sets 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7). There was controversy between both players. Kyrgios had his usually bad behavior and loudmouth ways. Tsitsipas hit a ball into the stands, at a scoreboard, and directed balls at Kyrgios. He received a warning and then a code violation.

The bad blood between the players was palpable.

Viewers were expecting some fireworks after the match and anticipated the handshake. Instead, neither ESPN nor BBC showed the handshake.

Viewers were incredulous.

How on earth did they miss the handshake ? — andyroddick (@andyroddick) July 2, 2022

WE WERE ALL JUST HERE FOR THE HANDSHAKE AND YOU CUT AWAY BBC WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) July 2, 2022

The director that cut away from the Kyrgios – Tsitsipas handshake should be disciplined — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 2, 2022

SACK THE WIMBLEDON CAMERAMAN NOW! How can you not film the Kyrgios-Tsitsipas handshake?! — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) July 2, 2022

Deciding against showing the handshake between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios has to be the worst possible thing you could do as a broadcaster. Shame! — Balaji Santhanagopalan (@Balaji_itisme) July 2, 2022

Well done @BBCSport for truly awful production at the end of the Kyrgios v Tsitsipas @Wimbledon match. We all wanted to see the confrontational handshake at the end and you show people clapping in the crowd! #wimbledon #Kyrgios — Forever Frowning (@FFrowning) July 2, 2022

One of the tensest matches ever and BBC cameramen miss the handshake at the end 😂 🤝 #wimbledon22 #Kyrgios #Tsitsipas — Jeff Oakley (@jeff_oakley1990) July 2, 2022

They didn't show the handshake in these slo-mo replays of the end of the match, either. I seethe profusely.#Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 2, 2022

Here is how the handshake went:

Tsitsipas gave a courtesy hand and didn’t even look at Kyrgios. The Aussie fired a jab at Tsitsipas for not looking him in the eye afterwards.

Kyrgios on the handshake: "I can officially say I have never given a handshake like that in my life. Every time I've lost, when I defaulted against Ruud, I looked people in the eye and I say, Well done today, you were the better man, and he wasn't man enough to do that today." https://t.co/1GsbtoPMTp — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 2, 2022

Yes, that was a big miss by the TV cameras. And it’s no surprise Tsitsipas wanted nothing to do with Kyrgios after the match.