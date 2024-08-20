Nick Kyrgios sends harsh message in response to Jannik Sinner news

Nick Kyrgios had a harsh response to Tuesday’s news about Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player since June, tested positive for a banned steroid twice in March. However, it was announced on Tuesday that Sinner would not be punished because an agency hearing his appeal determined the Italian player was not at fault for the positive test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency said that Sinner had tested positive due to unintentionally being contaminated from massages provided by his physiotherapist.

The explanation for Sinner’s innoncence did not sit well with Kyrgios.

“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice,” Kyrgios wrote in a post on X in response to the news.

Kyrgios has been out due to knee and wrist injuries since last year. The former Wimbledon finalist has been suspended in the past over his on-court conduct and believes Sinner needs to be held to a higher standard, regardless of excuse.

Sinner has to be grateful that the International Tennis Integrity Agency listened to his case and decided to give him a favorable ruling. Kyrgios clearly does not find the ruling fair and believes Sinner should receive the standard 2-year punishment for being a first-time offender of the drug policy.