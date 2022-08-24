Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon fan he accused of having ‘700 drinks’

‘Tis the season for ridiculous lawsuits, apparently.

Nick Kyrgios is being sued by a woman whom he accused of being drunk while attending a match at Wimbledon this summer.

Kyrgios was facing Novak Djokovic in the finals at Wimbledon on July 10 and lost in four sets. During the third set, the Australian tennis player complained to the chair umpire about a fan distracting him while he was serving. Kyrgios said the fan was “drunk out of her mind” and talking to him during the middle of games.

Kyrgios said of the woman she “looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.” You can watch the full video here.

The fan, Anna Palus, was temporarily removed from the match. She is now suing Kyrgios in court in England on grounds of defamation.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said in the statement. “Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.”

The woman is seeking vindication and claimed any monetary damages she is awarded would go to charity.

Considering barely anyone in the world knew the identity of this woman previously, but many more are reading it now, it’s hard to believe that she was caused harm to her identity before.

This suit comes a week after Patrick Reed’s $750 million lawsuit filed against Brandel Chamblee, also for alleged defamation.