Novak Djokovic has harsh words for French Open crowd

Novak Djokovic was frustrated with the crowd at Roland Garros on Wednesday as he faced off against Valentin Royer.

Djokovic was frustrated at crowd noise between points, including at least one instance where it interrupted his serve. Even after the crowd was admonished by the chair umpire, Djokovic was still annoyed with them.

“They don’t have respect. No respect,” Djokovic could be heard saying.

"They don't have respect, no respect, no respect." 😳



Djokovic was NOT HAPPY after his serve got interrupted by a spectator 👀



Watch Roland-Garros on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/PHrIxuXRSY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2026

The crowd was largely supportive of Royer, a Frenchman, especially when he pushed Djokovic to four sets. In the end, Djokovic did prevail, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Though Djokovic garners support wherever he goes, there are moments when the crowd turns against him and things get rather antagonistic. That was the case Wednesday, even as the majority of the crowd behaved properly.

Djokovic will face Joao Fonseca in the third round of the tournament.