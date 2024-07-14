Novak Djokovic had funny moment in interview after Wimbledon loss

Novak Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, but he could not help but smile during one lighthearted moment in his post-match interview.

The interviewer on Centre Court began her first question to Djokovic by noting that the 37-year-old was “up against such a hot, talented opponent” in Alcaraz. Djokovic could not help but laugh at the description, and everyone else followed suit. The interviewer then clarified that she meant Alcaraz was “on fire.”

"He was definitely very hot today" 🔥 Novak Djokovic recognised how special Carlos Alcaraz was today on Centre Court 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zVXFSg64pd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024

“He was definitely very hot today,” Djokovic said before looking over at Alcaraz, who also got a kick out of the choice of words.

Alcaraz swept Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to beat the 24-time grand slam champion for the second consecutive year at Wimbledon. The match featured a lot less drama than last year’s final, during which Djokovic was annoyed with a serve clock violation and dented a net post by smashing his racket.

The win was the 21-year-old Alcaraz’s fourth grand slam title. He has won two straight years at Wimbledon in addition to winning the French Open earlier this year and US Open in 2022.