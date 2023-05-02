Serena Williams announces big family news

While the tennis chapter of Serena Williams’ career may have closed, another chapter is opening.

Williams arrived to the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams had a visible bump protruding from her belly and announced that she is pregnant.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are expecting their second child together. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0F8TNgaBla — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Congratulations Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian! The couple just announced they are expecting a baby on the Met Gala red carpet. https://t.co/zRkFATFsyV pic.twitter.com/iQOntQ2hyQ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2023

This would be the couple’s second child. They also share a 5-year-old daughter who was born in September 2017.

Williams last played tennis at the U.S. Open in September. The event was treated as a farewell for the 23-time grand slam winner, though Williams did not discount the possibility of a comeback.

Now that she is expecting her second child, Williams will likely be very busy in her home life. That would make a comeback unlikely, but not impossible.