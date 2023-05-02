 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 1, 2023

Serena Williams announces big family news

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Serena Williams hits the ball

May 31, 2021; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) on day two at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

While the tennis chapter of Serena Williams’ career may have closed, another chapter is opening.

Williams arrived to the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams had a visible bump protruding from her belly and announced that she is pregnant.

This would be the couple’s second child. They also share a 5-year-old daughter who was born in September 2017.

Williams last played tennis at the U.S. Open in September. The event was treated as a farewell for the 23-time grand slam winner, though Williams did not discount the possibility of a comeback.

Now that she is expecting her second child, Williams will likely be very busy in her home life. That would make a comeback unlikely, but not impossible.

Article Tags

Serena Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus