Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle deletes Instagram posts after match

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle deleted a couple of posts she made on Instagram Monday following her boyfriend’s 5-set win over Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon.

Fritz came back from down two sets to none to beat Zverev 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3 in their 4th-round match on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Before the match, Riddle posted a photo of the court with a caption that said “cheer loud ladies.” Riddle followed that up with a brief video after Fritz’s comeback win. She did a little dance to a song and captioned that video “when ur (sic) man wins 4 the girls.”

Morgan Riddle on Instagram this afternoon as her boyfriend Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/napGHm8EPR — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 8, 2024

Both posts no longer appear in Riddle’s Instagram story, meaning she deleted them.

Perhaps Riddle decided to delete the messages after the post-match complaints from Zverev. The German player talked with Fritz at the net after their match and then told reporters afterwards that it felt like some people in Fritz’s box were not from the tennis world. In other words, he was complaining about the behavior of some people from Fritz’s “team,” which could include the American player’s girlfriend.

Despite whatever Zverev said, both Fritz and Riddle have to be celebrating the 26-year-old’s berth into the quarterfinals. Fritz will face Lorenzo Musetti next.