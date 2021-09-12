Video: Novak Djokovic smashes racket, nearly swats ball

Novak Djokovic was having a rough time against Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open on Sunday, and he let his emotions get the best of him.

Djokovic blew a break point opportunity in the second set after already being down a set. Djokovic was not happy with himself and nearly swatted a ball in a moment of frustration. He held back though.

But Djokovic didn’t hold back a few minutes later when he smashed his racket:

This is nothing new for the 34-year-old. Despite being a mentally tough player overall, Djokovic loses his temper at times, and his tantrums are one of his downfalls. He threw his racket during an Olympics loss this summer. He was also disqualified from the US Open last year for hitting a lines judge.

The on-court tantrums reflect poorly upon Djokovic, and cost him in his matches.