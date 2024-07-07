John Cena makes major announcement

John Cena has officially announced that the end of his WWE career is near.

On Saturday, Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE’s “Money in the Bank” event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Cena emerged from backstage holding a small banner with a 5-word message stitched onto it. The 47-year-old showed the banner to the camera.

“The last time is now,” the banner read, hinting at his retirement.

The GREATEST OF ALL TIME is here! JOHN CENA is back at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/anW4GdtC8l — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Cena confirmed that he was indeed retiring — but not until 2025. In his speech to the Canadian crowd, the 16-time WWE champion revealed a few details about his coming farewell run.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena said to start off his speech.

“… Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I’ve never been a part of Raw on Netflix. That is history, that is a first — and I will be there. And along with that history-making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce, that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025, will be the last WrestleMania I will compete in.”

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Cena didn’t give a definitive date to mark his exact final appearance. But he did tell the crowd that he will also be returning to Toronto one more time.

Cena started his WWE career in 2001. The “Doctor of Thuganomics” rose to fame in the mid-to-late aughts and has since become one of the most beloved WWE wrestlers of his generation. His iconic “You Can’t See Me” taunt has become a part of pop culture, recently being revived by the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Cena has been working with the WWE on a part-time basis since 2018.