Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68

February 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lanny Poffo

Lanny Poffo at the Hall Of Heroes event as part of the Mid-Atlantic Fanfest in August 2014. Photo Credit: Mike Kalasnik/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0

Former wrestler Lanny Poffo has died at the age of 68.

Notable wrestling figure Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news about Poffo via Twitter Thursday.

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.

“RIP Lanny,” Duggan wrote.

Poffo was known by his “Leaping Lanny” name and as “The Genius.” He wrestled in WWF from 1985-1992 and in 1994. He also wrestled in WCW from 1995-1999.

Lanny is the brother of former wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage, who died in 2011 at the age of 58.

Lanny received tributes online:

Lanny was called “Leaping” for good reason as he was known for his somersaults off the top rope:

Lanny Poffo
