Former wrestler Lanny Poffo dies at 68

Former wrestler Lanny Poffo has died at the age of 68.

Notable wrestling figure Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared the news about Poffo via Twitter Thursday.

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 2, 2023

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.

“RIP Lanny,” Duggan wrote.

Poffo was known by his “Leaping Lanny” name and as “The Genius.” He wrestled in WWF from 1985-1992 and in 1994. He also wrestled in WCW from 1995-1999.

Lanny is the brother of former wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage, who died in 2011 at the age of 58.

Lanny received tributes online:

LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 2, 2023

Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP pic.twitter.com/hAJozrZ5ck — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 2, 2023

Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019. He was amazed by the athleticism & charisma of today's athletes & complimentary of today's product. We kept up via text over the years – may he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LoYmXkDE7x — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) February 2, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/1NMadfd4ZG — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2023

Lanny was called “Leaping” for good reason as he was known for his somersaults off the top rope: