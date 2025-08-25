Raja Jackson under police investigation for brutally beating wrestler in ring

Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, is being investigated by police after he brutally beat a man in what was apparently supposed to be a staged wrestling act over the weekend.

KnokX Pro Wrestling, which is a wrestling entertainment and training organization, held events in Sun Valley, Calif., on Friday and Saturday. Raja, who is a 25-year-old MMA fighter, was shown on the streaming platform Kick getting into an altercation with wrestler Stuart Smith, known as “Syko Stu.” Their backstage incident involved Stu hitting Jackson in the side of the head with a drink can.

Jackson later entered the ring during Smith’s wrestling match in what initially looked like a scripted moment. Instead, Jackson body-slammed Smith to the mat and beat him to the point where Smith was bleeding and appeared unconscious. You can see the shocking video here.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the KnokX event on Saturday night and took a report. The incident is now under investigation.

KnokX Pro Wrestling issued a statement via Facebook on Sunday condemning Jackson’s behavior.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being,” the statement read.

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.

“In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

A source told TMZ that it is a “guarantee” Jackson will be permanently banned from KnokX events,

It is unclear if police spoke with Jackson on Saturday night when they arrived at the event. One video appeared to show Jackson angrily fleeing the scene following his beatdown of Smith.

Rampage Jackson also issued a statement addressing the incident.