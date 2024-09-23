 Skip to main content
Ric Flair announces big personal news

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Professional wrestler Ric Flair in attendance prior to the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ric Flair announced some big personal news on Monday.

The famous former wrestler revealed via social media that he and wife Wendy Barlow are parting ways.

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully,” Flair wrote on X.

“I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful! We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”

Barlow was Flair’s fifth wife. The two were married in 2018 and had separated in January 2022 before reconciling four months later.

Barlow was known as Flair’s maid “Fifi” during the wrestler’s WCW days. Barlow had been with Flair through his health scares in both 2017 and 2019, which he referenced in his statements.

