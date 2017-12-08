pixel 1
Friday, December 8, 2017

Mike Trout reportedly FaceTimed with Ohtani to recruit him to Angels

by Grey Papke

Shohei Ohtani apparently had at least one prominent member of the Los Angeles Angels in his ear as he made his free agent decision.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Ohtani FaceTimed with star center fielder Mike Trout during the week to try to help recruit the Japanese phenom to the Angels.

Trout was certainly a happy man when the news came out earlier Friday. Not only did he have an inkling that it could happen, it sounds like he played a role in ensuring that it did.

