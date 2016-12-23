Report: Rangers likely to bring back Josh Hamilton on minor league deal

The gang appears to be giving it another go-around.

According to a report by Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Friday, the Texas Rangers are likely to bring back five-time All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Hamilton, 35, returned for his second stint with Texas in 2015 but missed the entire 2016 season thanks to a left knee injury and was released by the team in August. Wilson does add however that Rangers doctors cleared the former American League MVP after evaluating his knee on Thursday.

This comes right on the heels of the news that Texas may also be reuniting this former Ranger. But with just 18 home runs in 149 appearances over the last three years combined, this could be Hamilton’s last chance to prove that he still has something left in the tank.

Image via Randy Robison on YouTube